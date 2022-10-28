 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bismarck-Henning squeezes past Westville 43-35

  • 0

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bismarck-Henning defeated Westville 43-35 at Bismarck-Henning High on October 28 in Illinois football action.

Bismarck-Henning opened with a 21-14 advantage over Westville through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 28-21 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Bismarck-Henning jumped to a 36-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers closed the lead with a 14-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Bismarck-Henning and Westville played in a 19-13 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 14, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Westville and Bismarck-Henning took on Westville on October 14 at Bismarck-Henning High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News