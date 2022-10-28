Bismarck-Henning squeezes past Westville 43-35

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bismarck-Henning defeated Westville 43-35 at Bismarck-Henning High on October 28 in Illinois football action.
Bismarck-Henning opened with a 21-14 advantage over Westville through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils fought to a 28-21 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.
Bismarck-Henning jumped to a 36-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers closed the lead with a 14-7 margin in the fourth quarter.
The last time Bismarck-Henning and Westville played in a 19-13 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 14, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Westville and Bismarck-Henning took on Westville on October 14 at Bismarck-Henning High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.