Bismarck-Henning squeezes past Westville 43-35

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Bismarck-Henning defeated Westville 43-35 at Bismarck-Henning High on October 28 in Illinois football action.

Bismarck-Henning opened with a 21-14 advantage over Westville through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 28-21 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Bismarck-Henning jumped to a 36-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers closed the lead with a 14-7 margin in the fourth quarter.