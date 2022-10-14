Bismarck-Henning takes quick lead, doesn't look back to beat Westville 52-7

Bismarck-Henning stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 52-7 victory over Westville in Illinois high school football on October 14.

The first quarter gave Bismarck-Henning a 25-7 lead over Westville.

The Blue Devils opened a towering 32-7 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Bismarck-Henning stormed to a 52-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.