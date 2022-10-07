Bismarck-Henning tames Georgetown-Ridge Farm's offense 59-0

Bismarck-Henning's defense kept Georgetown-Ridge Farm under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 59-0 decision for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7.
In recent action on September 23, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Catlin Salt Fork on September 23 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
