Blank check: Auburn writes off New Berlin 21-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Auburn squeeze New Berlin 21-0 in a shutout effort during this Illinois football game.
Auburn's control showed as it carried a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans' offense darted to a 7-0 lead over the Pretzels at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
