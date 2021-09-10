Blank check: Champaign St. Thomas More writes off Farmer City Blue Ridge 56-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Champaign St. Thomas More squeeze Farmer City Blue Ridge 56-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
Recently on August 28 , Champaign St. Thomas More squared up on Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in a football game . For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
