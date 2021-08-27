 Skip to main content
Blank check: Downs Tri-Valley writes off Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 43-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Downs Tri-Valley's 43-0 beating of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

Downs Tri-Valley remained on top of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond through a scoreless third quarter.

The Vikings' offense stomped on to a 37-0 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Downs Tri-Valley drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

