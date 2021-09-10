Blank check: Gilman Iroquois West writes off Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Gilman Iroquois West on Friday as it blanked Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49-0 on September 10 in Illinois football.

The Raiders' defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.

The Raiders' upper-hand showed as they carried a 49-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Gilman Iroquois West's offense breathed fire to a 42-0 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm at halftime.

The Raiders drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Buffaloes after the first quarter.

