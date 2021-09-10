Blank check: Gilman Iroquois West writes off Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Gilman Iroquois West on Friday as it blanked Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49-0 on September 10 in Illinois football.
The Raiders' defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.
The Raiders' upper-hand showed as they carried a 49-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Gilman Iroquois West's offense breathed fire to a 42-0 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm at halftime.
The Raiders drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Buffaloes after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.