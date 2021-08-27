 Skip to main content
Blank check: Nokomis writes off Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 54-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Nokomis blank Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 54-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Nokomis took control in the third quarter with a 40-0 advantage over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop.

Nokomis registered a 33-0 advantage at halftime over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop.

Nokomis opened with a 14-0 advantage over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop through the first quarter.

