Blank check: Nokomis writes off Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 54-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Nokomis blank Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop 54-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Nokomis took control in the third quarter with a 40-0 advantage over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop.
Nokomis registered a 33-0 advantage at halftime over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop.
Nokomis opened with a 14-0 advantage over Sullivan-Okaw Valley/Bethany Coop through the first quarter.
