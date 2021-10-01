Blank check: Pittsfield writes off New Berlin 29-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Pittsfield blank New Berlin 29-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 17, Pittsfield faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and New Berlin took on Virden North Mac on September 17 at New Berlin High School. For more, click here.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Saukees' offense darted to a 6-0 lead over the Pretzels at the intermission.
Pittsfield's command showed as it carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
