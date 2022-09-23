 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blank check: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin writes off Decatur MacArthur with nothing but zeroes 52-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 52-0 verdict over Decatur MacArthur in Illinois high school football action on September 23.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 21-0 lead over Decatur MacArthur.

The Cyclones registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Generals.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stormed to a 52-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Recently on September 9 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

