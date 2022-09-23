Blank check: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin writes off Decatur MacArthur with nothing but zeroes 52-0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 52-0 verdict over Decatur MacArthur in Illinois high school football action on September 23.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 21-0 lead over Decatur MacArthur.

The Cyclones registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Generals.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stormed to a 52-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.