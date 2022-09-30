 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Bloomington Central Catholic comes from behind to stop St. Joseph-Ogden 42-20

  • 0

St. Joseph-Ogden's early advantage was a wake-up call for Bloomington Central Catholic, which turned off the snooze button and stretched for a 42-20 victory in Illinois high school football on September 30.

Last season, St Joseph-Ogden and Bloomington Central Catholic squared off with October 1, 2021 at St Joseph-Ogden High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 16, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Monticello and St Joseph-Ogden took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on September 16 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News