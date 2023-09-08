Bloomington Central Catholic dominated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44-7 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.
Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Bloomington Central Catholic squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central.
