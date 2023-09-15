Bloomington Central Catholic finally found a way to top Monticello 24-16 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.
Last season, Bloomington Central Catholic and Monticello faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Monticello faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Rantoul on Sept. 1 at Rantoul Township High School.
