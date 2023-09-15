Bloomington collected a solid win over Danville in a 31-14 verdict for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Danville and Bloomington squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Danville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Danville faced off against Peoria.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.