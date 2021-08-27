Blowout: Athens puts together statement win over New Berlin 47-22

Athens earned a convincing 47-22 win over New Berlin in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

Athens struck to a 34-14 bulge over New Berlin as the fourth quarter began.

The Warriors kept a 26-14 intermission margin at the Pretzels' expense.

Athens opened with a 20-6 advantage over New Berlin through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.