Blowout: Athens puts together statement win over New Berlin 47-22

Athens earned a convincing 47-22 win over New Berlin in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.
Athens struck to a 34-14 bulge over New Berlin as the fourth quarter began.
The Warriors kept a 26-14 intermission margin at the Pretzels' expense.
Athens opened with a 20-6 advantage over New Berlin through the first quarter.
