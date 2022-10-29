Blowout: Crete-Monee delivers statement win over Champaign Centennial 53-13

Crete-Monee's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 53-13 win over Champaign Centennial in Illinois high school football on October 29.
Crete-Monee drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Champaign Centennial after the first quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 21-6 halftime margin at the Chargers' expense.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 32-7 final quarter, too.
Recently on October 14, Champaign Centennial squared off with Collinsville in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.