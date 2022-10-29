Blowout: Crete-Monee delivers statement win over Champaign Centennial 53-13

Crete-Monee's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 53-13 win over Champaign Centennial in Illinois high school football on October 29.

Crete-Monee drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Champaign Centennial after the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 21-6 halftime margin at the Chargers' expense.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 32-7 final quarter, too.