Elmwood-Brimfield Coop delivered all the smoke to disorient Havana-Midwest Central Coop and flew away with a 58-12 win in Illinois high school football on October 21.
Recently on October 7, Havana-Midwest Central Coop squared off with Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op in a football game. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
