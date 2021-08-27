Blowout: Lincoln puts together statement win over Clinton 58-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Lincoln's 58-6 throttling of Clinton in Illinois high school football action on August 27.
The Railsplitters remained on top of the Maroons through a scoreless first and third quarters.
The Railsplitters' offense stormed to a 51-0 lead over the Maroons at halftime.
