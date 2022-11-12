Blowout: Morris delivers statement win over Mahomet-Seymour 35-14

Morris painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Mahomet-Seymour's defense for a 35-14 win in Illinois high school football on November 12.
The Redskins opened a modest 21-14 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
The Redskins hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
Recently on October 28, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Ottawa Township in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.