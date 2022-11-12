 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowout: Morris delivers statement win over Mahomet-Seymour 35-14

Morris painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Mahomet-Seymour's defense for a 35-14 win in Illinois high school football on November 12.

The Redskins opened a modest 21-14 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Redskins hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

