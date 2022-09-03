Boxed in: Clinton's defense bottles Argenta-Oreana's attack 48-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An electrician would've been needed to get Argenta-Oreana on the scoreboard because Clinton wouldn't allow it in a 48-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on September 2.

The Maroons registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Bombers.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Clinton and Argenta-Oreana were both scoreless.

There was no room for doubt as the Maroons added to their advantage with a 27-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Clinton and Argenta-Oreana played in a 37-0 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap

