Boxed in: Decatur St. Teresa's defense bottles Moweaqua Central A & M's attack 34-0

No need for worry, Decatur St. Teresa's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 34-0 shutout of Moweaqua Central A & M during this Illinois football game.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the final quarter.
The Bulldogs' upper-hand showed as they carried a 34-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Decatur St. Teresa's offense stomped on to a 19-0 lead over Moweaqua Central A & M at halftime.
The Bulldogs moved in front of the Raiders 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Effingham and Moweaqua Central A & M took on LeRoy on August 27 at LeRoy High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.