Boxed in: Tolono Unity's defense bottles Paxton-Buckley-Loda's attack 35-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Tolono Unity followed in overpowering Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 1, Tolono Unity faced off against Pontiac Township and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Fairbury Prairie Central on October 1 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in futile first and second quarters that left the intermission gap at 0-0.
The Rockets broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-0 lead over the Panthers.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.