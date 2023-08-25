Amboy allows no points against Decatur LSA 46-0

A suffocating defense helped Amboy handle Decatur LSA 46-0 for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Amboy took an early lead by forging a 24-0 margin over Decatur LSA after the first quarter.

The Clippers opened a colossal 40-0 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Amboy thundered to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Auburn squeezes past New Berlin 20-13

Auburn posted a narrow 20-13 win over New Berlin in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

Auburn took an early lead by forging a 14-7 margin over New Berlin after the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Pretzels made it 14-13.

Auburn moved to a 20-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Auburn and New Berlin faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Auburn High School.

Hardin Calhoun triumphs in strong showing over Jacksonville Routt 50-14

Hardin Calhoun's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Jacksonville Routt 50-14 in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

Hillsboro dominates Virden North Mac 31-6

Hillsboro raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 31-6 win over Virden North Mac during this Illinois football game.

Linton-Stockton collects victory over Decatur St. Teresa 35-20

Linton-Stockton eventually beat Decatur St. Teresa 35-20 in an Indiana high school football matchup.

Linton-Stockton took an early lead by forging a 7-6 margin over Decatur St. Teresa after the first quarter.

The Miners' offense darted in front for a 13-12 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Linton-Stockton jumped to a 29-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap 8-6 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Momence breaks out early to defeat Fithian Oakwood 28-21

Momence raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 28-21 win over Fithian Oakwood in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

Momence breathed fire in front of Fithian Oakwood 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Athletics registered a 28-8 advantage at intermission over the Comets.

Fithian Oakwood showed its spirit while rallying to within 28-15 in the third quarter.

The Comets fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Athletics would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Momence and Fithian Oakwood squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Momence High School.

Not for the faint of heart: Morton topples Mahomet-Seymour 20-14

Morton eventually took victory away from Mahomet-Seymour 20-14 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

Mahomet-Seymour authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Morton at the end of the first quarter.

Morton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Mahomet-Seymour.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Morton and Mahomet-Seymour faced off on Nov. 13, 2021 at Morton High School.

Normal prevails over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 54-14

Normal recorded a big victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 54-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda slips past Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 46-39

Paxton-Buckley-Loda eventually took victory away from Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 46-39 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School.

Peotone overwhelms Rantoul 53-6

Peotone dominated Rantoul 53-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Peru St. Bede barely beats Tuscola 34-25

Peru St. Bede fought ahead of Tuscola 34-25 in a close game in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Gillespie lets lead slip away in Piasa Southwestern's victory 22-7

Piasa Southwestern fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 22-7 win over Gillespie for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Gillespie authored a promising start, taking a 7-6 advantage over Piasa Southwestern at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Piasa Birds fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Miners.

Last season, Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

Rochester tacks win on Peoria 40-14

Rochester handled Peoria 40-14 in an impressive showing on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Rochester moved in front of Peoria 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 33-0 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Peoria inched back to a 40-14 deficit.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Shelbyville rides to cruise-control win over Newton 42-7

Shelbyville left no doubt on Friday, controlling Newton from start to finish for a 42-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Taylorville tops Olney Richland County 41-6

Taylorville handled Olney Richland County 41-6 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Taylorville a 20-6 lead over Olney Richland County.

The Tornadoes fought to a 27-6 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Taylorville charged to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Fairbury Prairie Central comes up short in matchup with Tolono Unity 27-12

Tolono Unity handed Fairbury Prairie Central a tough 27-12 loss on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

Tolono Unity opened with a 14-6 advantage over Fairbury Prairie Central through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 27-6 advantage at intermission over the Hawks.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Fairbury Prairie Central climbed back to within 27-12.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.

The Watseka defense stifles Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27-0

Watseka sent Georgetown-Ridge Farm home scoreless in a 27-0 decision in Illinois high school football on Aug. 25.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Buffaloes' expense.

Watseka breathed fire to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Westville earns stressful win over Catlin Salt Fork 21-14

Westville didn't flinch, finally repelling Catlin Salt Fork 21-14 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Westville a 14-7 lead over Catlin Salt Fork.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Westville squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Catlin Salt Fork High School.

Woodhull Ridgewood shuts out Pawnee 44-0

Woodhull Ridgewood's defense throttled Pawnee, resulting in a 44-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.