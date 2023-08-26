Arcola claims victory against Nokomis 34-16

Arcola collected a solid win over Nokomis in a 34-16 verdict at Arcola High on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

Arcola moved in front of Nokomis 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Riders registered a 27-8 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Redskins rallied with an 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Purple Riders prevailed.

Arthur ALAH sprints past Argenta-Oreana 30-18

Arthur ALAH grabbed a 30-18 victory at the expense of Argenta-Oreana in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Arthur ALAH took an early lead by forging a 14-12 margin over Argenta-Oreana after the first quarter.

Arthur ALAH darted to a 30-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Arthur ALAH and Argenta-Oreana played in a 56-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Champaign Centennial dominates Urbana in convincing showing 49-14

It was a tough night for Urbana which was overmatched by Champaign Centennial in this 49-14 verdict.

Champaign St. Thomas More takes down Farmer City Blue Ridge 34-6

Champaign St. Thomas More unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Farmer City Blue Ridge 34-6 Saturday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Champaign St. Thomas More steamrolled to a 26-6 bulge over Farmer City Blue Ridge as the final quarter began.

The Sabers shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Champaign St Thomas More and Farmer City Blue Ridge squared off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School.

Chatham Glenwood survives for narrow win over Danville 14-12

Chatham Glenwood topped Danville 14-12 in a tough tilt on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

Clinton darts by Tremont 43-6

Clinton handled Tremont 43-6 in an impressive showing on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

Dakota races in front to defeat Fisher 48-12

Dakota broke to an early lead and topped Fisher 48-12 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 26.

Dakota opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fisher through the first quarter.

The Indians opened a giant 28-6 gap over the Bunnies at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Indians cruised through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 20-6 advantage in the frame.

Danville Schlarman triumphs over Peoria Quest 52-22

Danville Schlarman scored early and often to roll over Peoria Quest 52-22 during this Illinois football game.

Decatur MacArthur allows no points against Springfield Southeast 50-0

Defense dominated as Decatur MacArthur pitched a 50-0 shutout of Springfield Southeast during this Illinois football game.

Lincoln overpowers Springfield Lanphier in thorough fashion 41-8

Lincoln left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Springfield Lanphier from start to finish for a 41-8 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.

Lincoln opened with a 19-0 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

The Railsplitters fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

Lincoln charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions managed an 8-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The Mt. Zion defense stifles Bartonville Limestone 42-0

Mt. Zion sent Bartonville Limestone home scoreless in a 42-0 decision at Mt. Zion High on Aug. 26 in Illinois football action.

Mt. Zion stormed in front of Bartonville Limestone 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mt Zion and Bartonville Limestone faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Mt Zion High School.

Normal University comes from behind to stop Springfield 35-18

Normal University overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 35-18 win against Springfield in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Springfield, as it began with a 12-6 edge over Normal University through the end of the first quarter.

The Senators took an 18-13 lead over the Pioneers heading to the intermission locker room.

Normal University broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-18 lead over Springfield.

The Pioneers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield and Normal University squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Normal University High School.