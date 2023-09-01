Arthur ALAH scores first and maintains advantage to beat Villa Grove

Arthur ALAH collected a 43-35 victory over Villa Grove in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Arthur ALAH opened with a 21-8 advantage over Villa Grove through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Blue Devils narrowed the gap 27-22 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Arthur ALAH and Villa Grove played in a 35-18 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Athens takes advantage of early margin to defeat Pleasant Plains

Athens scored early and often in a 63-21 win over Pleasant Plains on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Athens a 21-0 lead over Pleasant Plains.

The Warriors' offense thundered in front for a 40-14 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Athens charged to a 63-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens and Pleasant Plains squared off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School.

Belleville Althoff delivers statement win over Decatur St. Teresa

Belleville Althoff's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Decatur St. Teresa 46-13 at Belleville Althoff Catholic High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Belleville Althoff steamrolled in front of Decatur St. Teresa 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders opened a colossal 34-7 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Belleville Althoff pulled to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied in the final quarter, but the Crusaders skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Decatur St Teresa and Belleville Althoff played in a 54-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Bethany Okaw Valley rides to cruise-control win over Arcola

Bethany Okaw Valley dismissed Arcola by a 54-6 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Bloomington Central Catholic shuts out Rantoul

A suffocating defense helped Bloomington Central Catholic handle Rantoul 56-0 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

The last time Bloomington Central Catholic and Rantoul played in a 34-6 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

Catlin Salt Fork allows no points against Hoopeston

Catlin Salt Fork's defense throttled Hoopeston, resulting in a 45-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

The Storm's offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Cornjerkers at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Catlin Salt Fork and Hoopeston were both scoreless.

The Storm held on with a 31-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Cerro Gordo allows no points against Oakland Tri-County

A suffocating defense helped Cerro Gordo handle Oakland Tri-County 16-0 for an Illinois high school football victory at Cerro Gordo High.

Champaign Centennial dominates Peoria Manual in convincing showing

Champaign Centennial dominated Peoria Manual 35-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Champaign Centennial moved in front of Peoria Manual 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Chargers' offense moved in front for a 21-8 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Chargers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Peoria Manual faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Champaign Centennial High School.

Champaign St. Thomas More edges past Flanagan-Cornell in tough test

Champaign St. Thomas More topped Flanagan-Cornell 20-17 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Champaign St. Thomas More a 14-8 lead over Flanagan-Cornell.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Falcons made it 20-15.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Champaign St. Thomas More and Flanagan-Cornell were both scoreless.

The Sabers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Falcons' 2-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Flanagan-Cornell and Champaign St Thomas More faced off on Oct. 23, 2021 at Champaign Saint Thomas More High School.

Chatham Glenwood allows no points against Springfield Lanphier

Chatham Glenwood's defense throttled Springfield Lanphier, resulting in a 77-0 shutout in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Lanphier squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School.

Coal City allows no points against Canton

Defense dominated as Coal City pitched a 41-0 shutout of Canton for an Illinois high school football victory at Coal City High.

The first quarter gave Coal City a 13-0 lead over Canton.

The Coalers registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Little Giants.

Coal City roared to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Downs Tri-Valley collects victory over Clinton

Downs Tri-Valley pushed past Clinton for a 34-14 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The Vikings' offense pulled in front for a 21-0 lead over the Maroons at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Maroons rallied with a 14-13 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Vikings prevailed.

Fithian Oakwood overwhelms Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Fithian Oakwood earned a convincing 61-22 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Fithian Oakwood opened with a 7-0 advantage over Georgetown-Ridge Farm through the first quarter.

The Comets' offense stormed in front for a 41-6 lead over the Buffaloes at the intermission.

Fithian Oakwood roared to a 55-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 16-6 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm played in a 48-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Jacksonville pockets slim win over Decatur MacArthur

Jacksonville posted a narrow 35-34 win over Decatur MacArthur in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville a 14-7 lead over Decatur MacArthur.

The Generals moved ahead by earning a 28-14 advantage over the Crimsons at the end of the second quarter.

Decatur MacArthur moved a narrow margin over Jacksonville as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Crimsons, as they climbed out of a hole with a 35-34 scoring margin.

Last season, Jacksonville and Decatur MacArthur squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

Kentland South Newton edges past Fisher in tough test

Kentland South Newton topped Fisher 38-31 in a tough tilt during this Indiana football game.

Le Roy allows no points against Macon Meridian

Le Roy's defense throttled Macon Meridian, resulting in a 41-0 shutout on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Lincoln races in front to defeat Decatur Eisenhower

A swift early pace pushed Lincoln past Decatur Eisenhower Friday 46-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Mahomet-Seymour shuts out Highland

Defense dominated as Mahomet-Seymour pitched a 28-0 shutout of Highland in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Maroa-Forsyth routs Auburn

Maroa-Forsyth handled Auburn 49-6 in an impressive showing for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Maroa-Forsyth darted in front of Auburn 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth opened a massive 42-0 gap over Auburn at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth thundered to a 49-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Monticello takes down Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central

Monticello dominated Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 52-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Last season, Monticello and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Monticello High School.

Moweaqua Central A&M tops Marshall

Moweaqua Central A&M grabbed a 29-14 victory at the expense of Marshall for an Illinois high school football victory at Moweaqua Central A&M High.

Moweaqua Central A&M opened with a 29-14 advantage over Marshall through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Moweaqua Central A&M and Marshall faced off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Marshall High School.

Mt. Zion collects victory over Troy Triad

Mt. Zion handed Troy Triad a tough 39-28 loss in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

New Berlin tacks win on Petersburg PORTA

New Berlin unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Petersburg PORTA 48-6 Friday at Petersburg Porta High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

New Berlin moved in front of Petersburg PORTA 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Pretzels opened a small 14-6 gap over the Bluejays at halftime.

New Berlin steamrolled to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pretzels got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Nokomis darts by Argenta-Oreana

Nokomis scored early and often to roll over Argenta-Oreana 46-14 at Nokomis High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Nokomis an 8-0 lead over Argenta-Oreana.

The Redskins opened a giant 32-8 gap over the Bombers at halftime.

Nokomis charged to a 38-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Normal crushes Champaign Central

Normal rolled past Champaign Central for a comfortable 57-6 victory for an Illinois high school football victory at Champaign Central High.

The last time Normal and Champaign Central played in a 50-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Pana sprints past Carlinville

Pana collected a solid win over Carlinville in a 30-20 verdict on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers moved ahead by earning a 7-0 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

Pana broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 23-7 lead over Carlinville.

The Cavaliers rallied in the final quarter, but the Panthers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Pana and Carlinville played in a 21-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's speedy start jolts Newton

An early dose of momentum helped Paxton-Buckley-Loda to a 55-8 runaway past Newton in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Peoria Richwoods takes advantage of early margin to defeat Springfield Southeast

Peoria Richwoods broke to an early lead and topped Springfield Southeast 24-12 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 1.

Peoria Richwoods opened with a 14-0 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.

The Knights opened a colossal 17-0 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Springfield Southeast clawed to within 24-12 through the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Princeville dominates Havana

Princeville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Havana 36-14 Friday for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Rochester allows no points against Springfield

Rochester's defense throttled Springfield, resulting in a 58-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.

Rochester jumped in front of Springfield 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 51-0 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.

Rochester charged to a 58-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Rochester and Springfield played in a 59-22 game on Sept. 10, 2022.

Shelbyville pockets slim win over Eureka

Shelbyville posted a narrow 44-36 win over Eureka at Shelbyville High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 30-21 lead over Eureka.

The Rams fought to a 44-28 intermission margin at the Hornets' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Shelbyville and Eureka were both scoreless.

The Hornets rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Rams skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin outlasts Normal University

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocked off Normal University 35-17 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Normal University 15-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 15-9 at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 28-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Normal University High School.

St. Joseph-Ogden slips past Tolono Unity

St. Joseph-Ogden finally found a way to top Tolono Unity 38-35 on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

Tolono Unity started on steady ground by forging a 14-3 lead over St. Joseph-Ogden at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets darted a meager margin over the Spartans as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

St. Joseph-Ogden broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 38-35 lead over Tolono Unity.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Stockton dominates Heyworth

Stockton's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Heyworth 47-13 at Stockton High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Taylorville defeats Robinson

It was a tough night for Robinson which was overmatched by Taylorville in this 35-13 verdict.

Taylorville opened with a 14-7 advantage over Robinson through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Taylorville breathed fire to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Toledo Cumberland tops Niantic Sangamon Valley

Toledo Cumberland unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Niantic Sangamon Valley 41-14 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Niantic Sangamon Valley squared off on Oct. 22, 2021 at Niantic Sangamon Valley High School.

Tuscola claims victory against Carlyle

Tuscola notched a win against Carlyle 49-30 for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Tuscola a 21-14 lead over Carlyle.

The tables turned a bit at the intermission when the Indians got within 28-22.

Tuscola jumped to a 42-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Virden North Mac barely beats Gillespie

Virden North Mac topped Gillespie 28-22 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Miners moved ahead by earning a 22-14 advantage over the Panthers at the end of the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Virden North Mac and Gillespie locked in a 22-22 stalemate.

The Panthers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Virden North Mac and Gillespie squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Virden North Mac High School.

Westville earns narrow win over Bismarck BHRA

Westville posted a narrow 31-22 win over Bismarck BHRA for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The last time Bismarck BHRA and Westville played in a 43-35 game on Oct. 28, 2022.