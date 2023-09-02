Jacksonville Routt allows no points against White Hall North Greene

Defense dominated as Jacksonville Routt pitched a 48-0 shutout of White Hall North Greene for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 2.

Jacksonville Routt opened with a 12-0 advantage over White Hall North Greene through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Jacksonville Routt stormed to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Kincaid South Fork tacks win on Danville Schlarman

Kincaid South Fork raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 66-28 win over Danville Schlarman in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Peoria dominates Danville in convincing showing

Peoria raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-32 win over Danville for an Illinois high school football victory at Peoria High.

Last season, Peoria and Danville squared off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Danville High School.

Peoria Notre Dame allows no points against Urbana

Defense dominated as Peoria Notre Dame pitched a 70-0 shutout of Urbana in Illinois high school football on Sept. 2.