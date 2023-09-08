Argenta-Oreana pockets slim win over Arcola

Argenta-Oreana finally found a way to top Arcola 21-20 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Last season, Arcola and Argenta-Oreana faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Arcola High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Arthur ALAH and Arcola took on Nokomis on Aug. 26 at Arcola High School.

Arthur ALAH claims victory against Oakland Tri-County

Arthur ALAH collected a solid win over Oakland Tri-County in a 36-16 verdict on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Arthur ALAH darted in front of Oakland Tri-County 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 30-0 advantage at intermission over the Titans.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Titans rallied in the final quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Arthur ALAH and Oakland Tri-County played in a 42-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 26, Arthur ALAH squared off with Argenta-Oreana in a football game.

Astoria South Fulton dominates Havana

Astoria South Fulton controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-6 win against Havana on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Athens barely beats Stanford Olympia

Athens finally found a way to top Stanford Olympia 14-6 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Athens darted in front of Stanford Olympia 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 6-6 as the third quarter started.

The third quarter gave Athens a 14-6 lead over Stanford Olympia.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Athens and Stanford Olympia played in a 22-8 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Auburn delivers statement win over Pleasant Plains

Auburn scored early and often to roll over Pleasant Plains 48-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Trojans registered a 26-21 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Auburn jumped to a 40-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Auburn and Pleasant Plains faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Auburn High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Auburn faced off against New Berlin.

Bethany Okaw Valley takes down Toledo Cumberland

Bethany Okaw Valley recorded a big victory over Toledo Cumberland 33-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Timberwolves opened an enormous 27-6 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Bethany Okaw Valley and Toledo Cumberland were both scoreless.

The Timberwolves and the Pirates each scored in the final quarter.

Bloomington Central Catholic delivers statement win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Bloomington Central Catholic dominated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44-7 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Bloomington Central Catholic squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central.

Catlin Salt Fork shuts out Gilman Iroquois West

Catlin Salt Fork's defense throttled Gilman Iroquois West, resulting in a 27-0 shutout during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Catlin Salt Fork opened with a 27-0 advantage over Gilman Iroquois West through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Gilman Iroquois West and Catlin Salt Fork faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Gilman Iroquois West High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Westville in a football game.

Peoria Richwoods comes up short in matchup with Champaign Centennial

Champaign Centennial collected a solid win over Peoria Richwoods in a 33-20 verdict in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Champaign Centennial opened with a 13-7 advantage over Peoria Richwoods through the first quarter.

The Chargers opened a thin 33-20 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Chargers and the Knights were both scoreless.

Recently on Aug. 26, Champaign Centennial squared off with Urbana in a football game.

Champaign Central overwhelms Springfield Lanphier

It was a tough night for Springfield Lanphier which was overmatched by Champaign Central in this 55-14 verdict.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Champaign Central thundered to a 34-6 bulge over Springfield Lanphier as the fourth quarter began.

The Maroons held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Lincoln.

Chatham Glenwood shuts out Decatur Eisenhower

Defense dominated as Chatham Glenwood pitched a 58-0 shutout of Decatur Eisenhower for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Danville.

Clifton Central claims tight victory against Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Clifton Central finally found a way to top Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Clifton Central jumped in front of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Buffaloes showed some mettle by fighting back to a 13-7 intermission margin.

Clifton Central darted to a 27-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buffaloes outpointed the Comets 6-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Clifton Central and Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off on Sept. 3, 2022 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off with Watseka in a football game.

Danville rides to cruise-control win over Peoria Manual

Danville's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Peoria Manual 52-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Danville opened with a 16-12 advantage over Peoria Manual through the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 23-12 advantage at halftime over the Rams.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 29-0 edge.

Last season, Danville and Peoria Manual squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Peoria Manual High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Danville faced off against Chatham Glenwood.

Downs Tri-Valley allows no points against Fisher

Defense dominated as Downs Tri-Valley pitched a 57-0 shutout of Fisher in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 26, Fisher squared off with Dakota in a football game.

Eureka comes from behind to stop Clinton

Eureka fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 47-28 win over Clinton in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 26, Clinton squared off with Tremont in a football game.

Farmer City Blue Ridge prevails over Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Farmer City Blue Ridge unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 52-14 Friday for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Recently on Aug. 31, Farmer City Blue Ridge squared off with St. Anne in a football game.

Farmington collects victory over Tuscola

Farmington collected a solid win over Tuscola in a 53-34 verdict for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Farmington a 12-7 lead over Tuscola.

The Farmers fought to a 26-14 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Farmers held on with a 27-20 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Tuscola squared off with Peru St Bede in a football game.

Fithian Oakwood takes advantage of early margin to defeat Watseka

Fithian Oakwood scored early and often in a 67-27 win over Watseka on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Fithian Oakwood opened with a 22-0 advantage over Watseka through the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 46-13 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Watseka showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 46-20.

The Comets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley claims tight victory against El Paso-Gridley

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley finally found a way to top El Paso-Gridley 21-13 on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and third quarters.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-13 edge.

The last time El Paso-Gridley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played in a 14-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Greenville shuts out Gillespie

A suffocating defense helped Greenville handle Gillespie 33-0 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

Greenville enjoyed a colossal margin over Gillespie with a 33-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Greenville and Gillespie faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Greenville High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Gillespie squared off with Piasa Southwestern in a football game.

Heyworth narrowly defeats Tremont

Heyworth knocked off Tremont 28-8 at Heyworth High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Tremont faced off against Clinton.

Jacksonville Routt races in front to defeat Concord Triopia

Jacksonville Routt scored early and often in a 33-6 win over Concord Triopia in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Jacksonville Routt a 14-0 lead over Concord Triopia.

The Rockets fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Trojans' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Jacksonville Routt squared off with Hardin Calhoun in a football game.

Litchfield routs Virden North Mac

Litchfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-21 win against Virden North Mac for an Illinois high school football victory at Litchfield High on Sept. 8.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Purple Panthers' offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Litchfield charged to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Virden North Mac squared off with Hillsboro in a football game.

Mahomet-Seymour dominates Quincy Notre Dame

Mahomet-Seymour recorded a big victory over Quincy Notre Dame 42-14 for an Illinois high school football victory at Quincy Notre Dame High on Sept. 8.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Raiders' expense.

Mahomet-Seymour thundered to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Quincy Notre Dame squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Morton in a football game.

The Maroa-Forsyth defense stifles Petersburg PORTA

A suffocating defense helped Maroa-Forsyth handle Petersburg PORTA 63-0 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Petersburg PORTA played in a 56-8 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Momence earns solid win over Westville

Momence collected a solid win over Westville in a 34-14 verdict during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Morton darts past Canton with early burst

Morton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 57-13 victory over Canton in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Morton opened with a 23-6 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.

The Potters registered a 30-13 advantage at halftime over the Little Giants.

Morton charged to a 50-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Potters held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Morton and Canton faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Morton High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Morton squared off with Mahomet-Seymour in a football game.

Moweaqua Central A&M squeezes past Decatur St. Teresa

Moweaqua Central A&M finally found a way to top Decatur St. Teresa 32-29 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Decatur St. Teresa started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Moweaqua Central A&M at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs moved a meager margin over the Raiders as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Moweaqua Central A&M broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-21 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap 8-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Decatur St Teresa and Moweaqua Central A&M played in a 48-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 25, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Linton-Stockton in a football game.

Mt. Zion darts by Salem

Mt. Zion dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-6 win over Salem at Mt. Zion High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Mt Zion faced off against Bartonville Limestone.

New Berlin bests Riverton

New Berlin dismissed Riverton by a 56-6 count at New Berlin High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Last season, New Berlin and Riverton faced off on Oct. 8, 2021 at Riverton High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, New Berlin squared off with Auburn in a football game.

Niantic Sangamon Valley secures a win over Cerro Gordo

Niantic Sangamon Valley eventually beat Cerro Gordo 28-16 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Niantic Sangamon Valley jumped in front of Cerro Gordo 28-16 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Storm and the Broncos were both scoreless.

Normal University sets early tone to dominate Springfield Southeast

Normal University controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-26 victory over Springfield Southeast at Normal University High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Normal University opened with a 21-6 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Normal University charged to a 35-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans outpointed the Pioneers 20-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Normal University and Springfield Southeast played in a 27-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Normal University faced off against Springfield and Springfield Southeast took on Decatur MacArthur on Aug. 26 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

Pana survives for narrow win over Piasa Southwestern

Pana finally found a way to top Piasa Southwestern 30-22 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Pana an 8-0 lead over Piasa Southwestern.

The Panthers opened a thin 16-8 gap over the Piasa Birds at the intermission.

Piasa Southwestern bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 16-14.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Pana and Piasa Southwestern faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Piasa Southwestern faced off against Gillespie.

Peoria allows no points against Urbana

Peoria's defense throttled Urbana, resulting in a 92-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Peoria faced off against Rochester and Urbana took on Champaign Centennial on Aug. 26 at Champaign Centennial High School.

Pontiac overwhelms Rantoul

Pontiac dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-14 win over Rantoul for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Last season, Pontiac and Rantoul faced off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Pontiac Township High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Rantoul squared off with Peotone in a football game.

Rochester rides to cruise-control win over Decatur MacArthur

Rochester dismissed Decatur MacArthur by a 49-21 count at Decatur Macarthur High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Rochester and Decatur MacArthur squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Rochester took on Peoria on Aug. 25 at Peoria High School.

Sherrard earns narrow win over Warrensburg-Latham

Sherrard finally found a way to top Warrensburg-Latham 24-15 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Sherrard opened with a 7-6 advantage over Warrensburg-Latham through the first quarter.

The Cardinals had a 15-14 edge on the Tigers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Cardinals.

Springfield posts win at Lincoln's expense

Springfield collected a solid win over Lincoln in a 29-12 verdict on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 7-6 lead over Lincoln.

The Senators fought to a 15-6 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense.

Springfield jumped to a 22-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Springfield faced off against Normal University and Lincoln took on Springfield Lanphier on Aug. 26 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tacks win on Jacksonville

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-10 win against Jacksonville for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 14-3 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 28-10 halftime margin at the Crimsons' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin charged to a 48-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Normal.

St. Joseph-Ogden overcomes Fairbury Prairie Central in seat-squirming affair

St. Joseph-Ogden finally found a way to top Fairbury Prairie Central 26-19 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

St. Joseph-Ogden opened with a 13-6 advantage over Fairbury Prairie Central through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 16-6 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Fairbury Prairie Central rallied in the third quarter by making it 19-13.

The Spartans held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and St Joseph-Ogden faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Tolono Unity.

Sullivan's speedy start jolts Toledo Cumberland

An early dose of momentum helped Sullivan to a 33-12 runaway past Toledo Cumberland on Sept. 8 in Illinois football.

Sullivan moved in front of Toledo Cumberland 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins registered a 33-6 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Toledo Cumberland made it 33-12.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Taylorville shuts out Columbia

Defense dominated as Taylorville pitched a 15-0 shutout of Columbia during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Taylorville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Columbia through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes registered a 15-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Aug. 25, Taylorville squared off with Olney Richland County in a football game.

Tolono Unity overpowers Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in thorough fashion

Tolono Unity raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-9 win over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Tolono Unity High School.

Villa Grove scores first and maintains advantage to beat Nokomis

Villa Grove broke in front early and tripped Nokomis for a 19-12 win during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove a 13-0 lead over Nokomis.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Nokomis got within 13-6.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Nokomis faced off against Arcola.

Williamsville tops Pittsfield

Williamsville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-13 win over Pittsfield in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Williamsville a 28-0 lead over Pittsfield.

The Bullets registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over the Saukees.

Williamsville breathed fire to a 49-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Saukees rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bullets prevailed.