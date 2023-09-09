Champaign St. Thomas More holds off Kincaid South Fork

Champaign St. Thomas More finally found a way to top Kincaid South Fork 20-14 on Sept. 9 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Champaign St Thomas More faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge.

Monticello dominates St. Louis Confluence

Monticello dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-14 win over St. Louis Confluence during this Illinois football game on Sept. 9.

The Shelbyville defense stifles St. Louis Roosevelt

Defense dominated as Shelbyville pitched a 42-0 shutout of St. Louis Roosevelt at Shelbyville High on Sept. 9 in Illinois football action.

Shelbyville moved in front of St. Louis Roosevelt 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Rough Riders' expense.

Shelbyville thundered to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Shelbyville faced off against Newton.