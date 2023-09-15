Arcola escapes Oakland Tri-County in thin win

Arcola posted a narrow 21-12 win over Oakland Tri-County for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The last time Arcola and Oakland Tri-County played in a 46-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Arthur ALAH bests Niantic Sangamon Valley

Arthur ALAH handled Niantic Sangamon Valley 55-14 in an impressive showing on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Athens overcomes Auburn

Athens knocked off Auburn 51-34 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Athens opened with a 21-0 advantage over Auburn through the first quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Trojans inched back to a 28-18 deficit.

Auburn rallied in the third quarter by making it 35-26.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-8 edge.

Last season, Athens and Auburn squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Auburn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Auburn took on Maroa-Forsyth on Sept. 1 at Auburn High School.

Beardstown scores first and maintains advantage to beat Jacksonville Routt

Beardstown broke in front early and tripped Jacksonville Routt for a 46-44 win for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Beardstown pulled in front of Jacksonville Routt 30-14 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Tigers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 30-16 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Jacksonville Routt and Beardstown played in a 49-6 game on Sept. 10, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 2, Jacksonville Routt squared off with White Hall North Greene in a football game.

Bethany Okaw Valley defeats Argenta-Oreana

Bethany Okaw Valley's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Argenta-Oreana 41-6 during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Timberwolves registered a 20-6 advantage at intermission over the Bombers.

Bethany Okaw Valley breathed fire to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Timberwolves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Bloomington tops Danville

Bloomington collected a solid win over Danville in a 31-14 verdict for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Danville and Bloomington squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Danville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Danville faced off against Peoria.

Bloomington Central Catholic earns stressful win over Monticello

Bloomington Central Catholic finally found a way to top Monticello 24-16 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Bloomington Central Catholic and Monticello faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School.

Catlin Salt Fork defense stifles Watseka

Defense dominated as Catlin Salt Fork pitched a 42-0 shutout of Watseka on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Recently on Sept. 1, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Hoopeston in a football game.

Champaign Centennial darts by Champaign Central

Champaign Centennial dismissed Champaign Central by a 34-7 count for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The last time Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central played in a 42-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Champaign Centennial faced off against Peoria Manual and Champaign Central took on Normal on Sept. 1 at Champaign Central High School.

Chatham Glenwood allows no points against Springfield

A suffocating defense helped Chatham Glenwood handle Springfield 33-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Chatham Glenwood jumped in front of Springfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Senators' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Titans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Chatham Glenwood and Springfield played in a 48-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield Lanphier on Sept. 1 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

Clinton allows no points against Moweaqua Central A&M

Clinton's defense throttled Moweaqua Central A&M, resulting in a 28-0 shutout on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Moweaqua Central A&M and Clinton faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Clinton High School.

Colfax Ridgeview tacks win on Fisher

Colfax Ridgeview dismissed Fisher by a 50-18 count at Colfax Ridgeview on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The last time Colfax Ridgeview and Fisher played in a 1-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fisher faced off against Kentland South Newton.

Decatur Eisenhower tacks win on Springfield Lanphier

Decatur Eisenhower dismissed Springfield Lanphier by a 46-24 count during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Last season, Springfield Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower squared off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Lincoln and Springfield Lanphier took on Chatham Glenwood on Sept. 1 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

East Peoria claims tight victory against Canton

East Peoria topped Canton 25-20 in a tough tilt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

East Peoria jumped in front of Canton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Giants showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 13-7.

East Peoria darted to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Giants enjoyed a 13-6 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Canton and East Peoria played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Canton squared off with Coal City in a football game.

Fairbury Prairie Central shuts out Rantoul

A suffocating defense helped Fairbury Prairie Central handle Rantoul 48-0 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Fairbury Prairie Central opened with a 14-0 advantage over Rantoul through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 48-0 intermission margin at the Eagles' expense.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Hawks and the Eagles were both scoreless.

Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Rantoul faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Rantoul Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rantoul faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic.

Fithian Oakwood breaks out early to defeat Clifton Central

After jumping in front early, Fithian Oakwood held off Clifton Central squad for a 34-25 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Fithian Oakwood opened with a 14-0 advantage over Clifton Central through the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as Clifton Central fought to 28-19.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Fithian Oakwood and Clifton Central each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Clifton Central and Fithian Oakwood played in a 39-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a football game.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley earns solid win over Eureka

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eventually beat Eureka 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley darted in front of Eureka 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons' offense jumped in front for a 28-7 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Hornets rallied with a 7-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Falcons prevailed.

Last season, Eureka and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Eureka faced off against Shelbyville.

Hanover River Ridge escapes Farmer City Blue Ridge in thin win

Hanover River Ridge posted a narrow 21-20 win over Farmer City Blue Ridge in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Heyworth prevails over Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Heyworth dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Deer Creek-Mackinaw in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Heyworth and Deer Creek-Mackinaw fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Heyworth enjoyed a giant margin over Deer Creek-Mackinaw with a 34-14 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Heyworth faced off against Stockton.

Hillsboro takes down Gillespie

Hillsboro controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-20 win against Gillespie on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Hillsboro and Gillespie squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Hillsboro High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Gillespie squared off with Virden North Mac in a football game.

Lincoln rides to cruise-control win over Peoria Manual

Lincoln dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-12 win over Peoria Manual during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lincoln faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Peoria Manual took on Champaign Centennial on Sept. 1 at Peoria Manual High School.

Macon Meridian edges past Warrensburg-Latham in tough test

Macon Meridian finally found a way to top Warrensburg-Latham 16-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Macon Meridian faced off against Le Roy.

Mahomet-Seymour scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Charleston

Mahomet-Seymour broke to an early lead and topped Charleston 49-21 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Mahomet-Seymour charged in front of Charleston 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 27-21 edge.

The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston played in a 55-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Highland in a football game.

Maroa-Forsyth delivers statement win over Riverton

Maroa-Forsyth controlled the action to earn an impressive 68-6 win against Riverton in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Maroa-Forsyth pulled in front of Riverton 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 54-6 halftime margin at the Hawks' expense.

Maroa-Forsyth steamrolled to a 61-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Riverton faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Auburn in a football game.

Mt. Zion prevails over Taylorville

Mt. Zion rolled past Taylorville for a comfortable 28-6 victory at Taylorville High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Mt. Zion moved in front of Taylorville 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Tornadoes' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Braves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mt Zion and Taylorville squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Taylorville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Taylorville faced off against Robinson and Mt Zion took on Troy Triad on Sept. 1 at Mt Zion High School.

New Berlin allows no points against Pittsfield

A suffocating defense helped New Berlin handle Pittsfield 40-0 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Pretzels' offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Saukees at halftime.

New Berlin jumped to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pretzels got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Pittsfield and New Berlin played in a 29-0 game on Oct. 1, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 1, New Berlin faced off against Petersburg PORTA.

Nokomis dominates Cerro Gordo in convincing showing

Nokomis handled Cerro Gordo 46-7 in an impressive showing for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Nokomis opened with a 30-0 advantage over Cerro Gordo through the first quarter.

The Redskins' offense roared in front for a 38-0 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Redskins held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Normal University posts win at Decatur MacArthur's expense

Normal University notched a win against Decatur MacArthur 28-14 at Normal University High on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Normal University opened with a 7-0 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.

The Pioneers registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Generals.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Decatur MacArthur got within 28-7.

The Generals enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Normal University faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Normal University High School.

Normal West dominates Urbana

Normal West earned a convincing 65-14 win over Urbana in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 2, Urbana squared off with Peoria Notre Dame in a football game.

Pana dominates Virden North Mac in convincing showing

Pana dismissed Virden North Mac by a 55-20 count during this Illinois football game on Sept. 15.

Last season, Pana and Virden North Mac squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Pana High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Virden North Mac faced off against Gillespie and Pana took on Carlinville on Sept. 1 at Carlinville High School.

Pawnee delivers statement win over Biggsville West Central

Pawnee handled Biggsville West Central 56-12 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda tops Pontiac

Paxton-Buckley-Loda handled Pontiac 55-14 in an impressive showing for an Illinois high school football victory at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Pontiac faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pontiac Township High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared off with Newton in a football game.

Pleasant Plains secures a win over Petersburg PORTA

Pleasant Plains collected a solid win over Petersburg PORTA in a 35-18 verdict in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 7-6 advantage over Petersburg PORTA through the first quarter.

The Cardinals' offense jumped in front for a 14-6 lead over the Bluejays at halftime.

Pleasant Plains charged to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bluejays enjoyed a 12-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Pleasant Plains and Petersburg PORTA faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pleasant Plains High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Petersburg PORTA faced off against New Berlin and Pleasant Plains took on Athens on Sept. 1 at Pleasant Plains High School.

Rochester defense stifles Jacksonville

A suffocating defense helped Rochester handle Jacksonville 56-0 for an Illinois high school football victory at Rochester High on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 28-0 lead over Jacksonville.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 42-0 lead over the Crimsons at halftime.

Rochester jumped to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Rochester and Jacksonville played in a 42-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Decatur MacArthur on Sept. 1 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

Shelbyville overpowers Tuscola in thorough fashion

Shelbyville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-28 win over Tuscola in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 22-13 lead over Tuscola.

The Rams opened a towering 36-20 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Shelbyville stormed to a 44-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Warriors' 8-6 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Shelbyville and Tuscola faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Tuscola High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Shelbyville faced off against Eureka and Tuscola took on Carlyle on Sept. 1 at Tuscola High School.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin defense stifles Springfield Southeast

A suffocating defense helped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handle Springfield Southeast 42-0 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Springfield Southeast 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Springfield Southeast High School.

St. Joseph-Ogden routs Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central

It was a tough night for Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central which was overmatched by St. Joseph-Ogden in this 56-19 verdict.

The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 41-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Sullivan overwhelms Argenta-Oreana

Sullivan dismissed Argenta-Oreana by a 41-6 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The Redskins' offense pulled in front for a 34-6 lead over the Bombers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Redskins got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Nokomis.

Toledo Cumberland thwarts Villa Grove's quest

Toledo Cumberland grabbed an 18-7 victory at the expense of Villa Grove for an Illinois high school football victory at Villa Grove High on Sept. 15.

Toledo Cumberland opened with a 6-0 advantage over Villa Grove through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils rallied in the second quarter by making it 12-7.

Toledo Cumberland moved to an 18-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Toledo Cumberland and Villa Grove played in a 42-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Tolono Unity crushes Decatur St. Teresa

Tolono Unity handled Decatur St. Teresa 42-21 in an impressive showing on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Tolono Unity opened with a 14-7 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a colossal 35-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Decatur St. Teresa bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-14.

The Rockets and the Bulldogs each scored in the fourth quarter.

Toulon Stark County overpowers Havana in thorough fashion

Toulon Stark County's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Havana 49-18 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Havana faced off against Princeville.

Westville rides to cruise-control win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Westville left no doubt on Friday, controlling Georgetown-Ridge Farm from start to finish for a 49-10 victory on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Last season, Westville and Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Westville High School.