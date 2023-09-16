Champaign St. Thomas More crushes Milford

Champaign St. Thomas More dismissed Milford by a 54-20 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.

Flanagan-Cornell takes down Danville Schlarman

Flanagan-Cornell raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-14 win over Danville Schlarman in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 16.

Kincaid South Fork tacks win on St. Anne

Kincaid South Fork handled St. Anne 38-12 in an impressive showing at Kincaid South Fork High on Sept. 16 in Illinois football action.

