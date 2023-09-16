Champaign St. Thomas More crushes Milford
Champaign St. Thomas More dismissed Milford by a 54-20 count in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.
Recently on Sept. 1, Champaign St Thomas More squared off with Flanagan-Cornell in a football game.
Flanagan-Cornell takes down Danville Schlarman
Flanagan-Cornell raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-14 win over Danville Schlarman in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 16.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Danville Schlarman faced off against Kincaid South Fork and Flanagan-Cornell took on Champaign St Thomas More on Sept. 1 at Flanagan-Cornell High School.
Kincaid South Fork tacks win on St. Anne
Kincaid South Fork handled St. Anne 38-12 in an impressive showing at Kincaid South Fork High on Sept. 16 in Illinois football action.
Recently on Sept. 2, Kincaid South Fork squared off with Danville Schlarman in a football game.
