Braidwood Reed-Custer mauls Arcola in strong effort 66-7

Braidwood Reed-Custer showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Arcola 66-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

Braidwood Reed-Custer opened with a 22-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter.

The Comets fought to a 46-7 halftime margin at the Purple Riders' expense.

Braidwood Reed-Custer roared to a 59-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Braidwood Reed-Custer and Arcola faced off on September 3, 2021 at Braidwood Reed-Custer High School.

