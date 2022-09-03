Braidwood Reed-Custer mauls Arcola in strong effort 66-7

Braidwood Reed-Custer showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Arcola 66-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.
Braidwood Reed-Custer opened with a 22-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter.
The Comets fought to a 46-7 halftime margin at the Purple Riders' expense.
Braidwood Reed-Custer roared to a 59-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Comets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Last season, Braidwood Reed-Custer and Arcola faced off on September 3, 2021 at Braidwood Reed-Custer High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
