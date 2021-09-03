 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Braidwood Reed-Custer soars over Arcola 56-34

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Braidwood Reed-Custer's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Arcola 56-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Comets' upper-hand showed as they carried a 49-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Braidwood Reed-Custer's offense moved to a 26-14 lead over Arcola at halftime.

Braidwood Reed-Custer opened with a 13-7 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Patrick Etherton talks about win over Mattoon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Patrick Etherton talks about win over Mattoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News