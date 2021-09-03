Braidwood Reed-Custer soars over Arcola 56-34

Braidwood Reed-Custer's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Arcola 56-34 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Comets' upper-hand showed as they carried a 49-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Braidwood Reed-Custer's offense moved to a 26-14 lead over Arcola at halftime.
Braidwood Reed-Custer opened with a 13-7 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.