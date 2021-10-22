Breese Mater Dei Catholic hustles by Mt. Zion in victory 28-14

Breese Mater Dei Catholic handed Mt. Zion a tough 28-14 loss during this Illinois football game.
The Knights opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Braves through the first quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 7-0 halftime score.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Breese Mater Dei Catholic and Mt. Zion locked in a 7-7 stalemate.
