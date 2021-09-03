 Skip to main content
Bushnell-Prairie City darts by Farmer City Blue Ridge in easy victory 56-14

Farmer City Blue Ridge had no answers as Bushnell-Prairie City roared to a 56-14 victory on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Bushnell-Prairie City's reign showed as it carried a 50-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans' offense took charge to a 36-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

The Spartans opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

