Bushnell-Prairie City pockets solid victory over Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 30-22

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bushnell-Prairie City's locker room after Saturday's 30-22 win against Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 9.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Bushnell-Prairie City and Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op were both scoreless.

