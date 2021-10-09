Bushnell-Prairie City pockets solid victory over Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op 30-22

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bushnell-Prairie City's locker room after Saturday's 30-22 win against Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 9.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Bushnell-Prairie City and Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op were both scoreless.
Recently on September 25 , Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared up on Martinsville in a football game . For more, click here.
