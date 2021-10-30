Camp Point Central takes victory lap over Villa Grove 48-14

Camp Point Central showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Villa Grove 48-14 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 30.
Camp Point Central opened with a 16-8 advantage over Villa Grove through the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense struck to a 48-8 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
