Canton finds small margin for win in tilt with Metamora 35-30

Canton found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Metamora 35-30 on October 22 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave the Little Giants a 14-8 lead over the Redbirds.

Canton's offense jumped to a 29-16 lead over Metamora at the intermission.

The Redbirds moved ahead of the Little Giants 30-29 to start the fourth quarter.

Canton's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 6-0 scoring edge over Metamora.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.