Canton finds small margin for win in tilt with Metamora 35-30

Canton found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Metamora 35-30 on October 22 in Illinois football.
Recently on October 8 , Canton squared up on Washington in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Little Giants a 14-8 lead over the Redbirds.
Canton's offense jumped to a 29-16 lead over Metamora at the intermission.
The Redbirds moved ahead of the Little Giants 30-29 to start the fourth quarter.
Canton's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 6-0 scoring edge over Metamora.
