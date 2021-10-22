 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Canton finds small margin for win in tilt with Metamora 35-30

  • 0

Canton found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Metamora 35-30 on October 22 in Illinois football.

Recently on October 8 , Canton squared up on Washington in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Little Giants a 14-8 lead over the Redbirds.

Canton's offense jumped to a 29-16 lead over Metamora at the intermission.

The Redbirds moved ahead of the Little Giants 30-29 to start the fourth quarter.

Canton's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 6-0 scoring edge over Metamora.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Teresa's Zahki Hayes TD catch

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Teresa's Zahki Hayes TD catch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News