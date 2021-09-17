 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Canton plants its flag on East Peoria 49-12

  • 0

Canton scored early and often in a 49-12 win over East Peoria in Illinois high school football on September 17.

The Little Giants drew first blood by forging a 42-6 margin over the Raiders after the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 42-6 at intermission.

Canton breathed fire to a 49-6 bulge over East Peoria as the fourth quarter began.

Recently on September 3 , Canton squared up on Marengo in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears looking for boost of energy with fans at home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News