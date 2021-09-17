Canton plants its flag on East Peoria 49-12

Canton scored early and often in a 49-12 win over East Peoria in Illinois high school football on September 17.
The Little Giants drew first blood by forging a 42-6 margin over the Raiders after the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 42-6 at intermission.
Canton breathed fire to a 49-6 bulge over East Peoria as the fourth quarter began.
Recently on September 3 , Canton squared up on Marengo in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.