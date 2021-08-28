Carlinville overcomes Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's lead, then earns win 27-6

Carlinville dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 27-6 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High on August 28 in Illinois football action. .
The Cavaliers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-6 lead over the Falcons.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 6-0.
The Falcons authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Cavaliers 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
