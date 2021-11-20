Carrollton collects victory over Moweaqua Central A & M 28-14

Carrollton dumped Moweaqua Central A & M 28-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 20.

Carrollton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Moweaqua Central A & M through the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense moved to a 20-14 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

The third quarter gave the Hawks a 26-14 lead over the Raiders.

