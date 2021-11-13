Carrollton pockets solid victory over Athens 28-26

Carrollton didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Athens 28-26 in Illinois high school football on November 13.

The Hawks darted in front of the Warriors 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 14-13 margin over the Hawks at intermission.

The Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over the Warriors.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Athens' finishing flurry, but Carrollton swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

