Carrollton pockets solid victory over Athens 28-26

Carrollton didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Athens 28-26 in Illinois high school football on November 13.
In recent action on October 30, Carrollton faced off against Shelbyville and Athens took on Macon Meridian on October 30 at Athens High School. For more, click here.
The Hawks darted in front of the Warriors 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 14-13 margin over the Hawks at intermission.
The Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-14 lead over the Warriors.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Athens' finishing flurry, but Carrollton swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.
