Carrollton pulls python act on Shelbyville 47-7

Carrollton showered the scoreboard with points to drown Shelbyville 47-7 on October 30 in Illinois football.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Carrollton's offense struck to a 28-7 lead over Shelbyville at halftime.

The Hawks' authority showed as they carried a 47-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.

