Carrollton pulls python act on Shelbyville 47-7

Carrollton showered the scoreboard with points to drown Shelbyville 47-7 on October 30 in Illinois football.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Carrollton's offense struck to a 28-7 lead over Shelbyville at halftime.
The Hawks' authority showed as they carried a 47-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.
Recently on October 15 , Shelbyville squared up on Decatur St Teresa in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.