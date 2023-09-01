Catlin Salt Fork's defense throttled Hoopeston, resulting in a 45-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

The Storm's offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Cornjerkers at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Catlin Salt Fork and Hoopeston were both scoreless.

The Storm held on with a 31-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

