Catlin Salt Fork's defense throttled Hoopeston, resulting in a 45-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.
The Storm's offense moved in front for a 14-0 lead over the Cornjerkers at the intermission.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Catlin Salt Fork and Hoopeston were both scoreless.
The Storm held on with a 31-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.