Catlin Salt Fork climbs out of hole to beat Seneca 49-28

Catlin Salt Fork stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 49-28 win over Seneca in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Catlin Salt Fork roared over Seneca 49-28 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Storm's offense roared to a 42-22 lead over the Fighting Irish at the intermission.
Seneca started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Catlin Salt Fork at the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Seneca faced off against Westville and Catlin Salt Fork took on Dwight on August 27 at Dwight High School. For more, click here.
