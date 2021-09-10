Catlin Salt Fork climbs out of hole to beat Seneca 49-28

Catlin Salt Fork stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 49-28 win over Seneca in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Catlin Salt Fork roared over Seneca 49-28 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Storm's offense roared to a 42-22 lead over the Fighting Irish at the intermission.

Seneca started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Catlin Salt Fork at the end of the first quarter.

