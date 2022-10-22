Catlin Salt Fork exerts defensive dominance to doom Fithian Oakwood 41-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Catlin Salt Fork shutout Fithian Oakwood 41-0 on October 22 in Illinois football.

Catlin Salt Fork roared in front of Fithian Oakwood 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Storm fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.