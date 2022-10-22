Catlin Salt Fork exerts defensive dominance to doom Fithian Oakwood 41-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Catlin Salt Fork shutout Fithian Oakwood 41-0 on October 22 in Illinois football.
Catlin Salt Fork roared in front of Fithian Oakwood 20-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Storm fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Comets' expense.
Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.
In recent action on October 7, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op and Catlin Salt Fork took on Westville on October 7 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.
