Catlin Salt Fork gallops past Momence 46-26

Stretched out and finally snapped, Catlin Salt Fork put just enough pressure on Momence to earn a 46-26 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 4.

The Storm remained on top of the Redskins through a scoreless third quarter.

The Storm's offense pulled ahead to a 34-12 lead over the Redskins at halftime.

The Storm drew first blood by forging a 20-6 margin over the Redskins after the first quarter.

