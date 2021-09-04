Catlin Salt Fork gallops past Momence 46-26

Stretched out and finally snapped, Catlin Salt Fork put just enough pressure on Momence to earn a 46-26 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 4.
The Storm remained on top of the Redskins through a scoreless third quarter.
The Storm's offense pulled ahead to a 34-12 lead over the Redskins at halftime.
The Storm drew first blood by forging a 20-6 margin over the Redskins after the first quarter.
