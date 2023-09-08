Catlin Salt Fork's defense throttled Gilman Iroquois West, resulting in a 27-0 shutout during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Catlin Salt Fork opened with a 27-0 advantage over Gilman Iroquois West through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Gilman Iroquois West and Catlin Salt Fork faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Gilman Iroquois West High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Westville in a football game.

