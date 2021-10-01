 Skip to main content
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop stonewalls Argenta-Oreana 47-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop stuffed Argenta-Oreana 47-0 to the tune of a shutout at Argenta-Oreana High on October 1 in Illinois football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

