 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop survives for narrow win over Argenta-Oreana 16-12

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 16-12 over Argenta-Oreana in Illinois high school football on October 7.

The last time Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Argenta-Oreana played in a 47-0 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op and Argenta-Oreana took on Villa Grove on September 23 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News