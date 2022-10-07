Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop survives for narrow win over Argenta-Oreana 16-12

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 16-12 over Argenta-Oreana in Illinois high school football on October 7.
The last time Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Argenta-Oreana played in a 47-0 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op and Argenta-Oreana took on Villa Grove on September 23 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.