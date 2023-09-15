Champaign Centennial dismissed Champaign Central by a 34-7 count for an Illinois high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The last time Champaign Centennial and Champaign Central played in a 42-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Champaign Centennial faced off against Peoria Manual and Champaign Central took on Normal on Sept. 1 at Champaign Central High School.

